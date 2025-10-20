Lyell Wealth Management LP Purchases 34,125 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF $IBDY

Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDY – Free Report) by 60.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 90,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,125 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP owned 0.30% of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $397,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,084,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF by 28.3% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 42,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 9,278 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IBDY opened at $26.33 on Monday. iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $24.54 and a 1 year high of $26.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.71.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF (IBDY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index composed of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2033, and December 15, 2033. IBDY was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

