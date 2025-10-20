Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $10,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 115.7% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 101.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $261.35 on Monday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.13 and a 1-year high of $264.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.21 billion, a PE ratio of -10.92, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $245.13 and its 200-day moving average is $233.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.33. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 72.92%.The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.52) EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Take-Two Interactive Software has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.950 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.600-2.850 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. CICC Research initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $272.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TTWO

Insider Activity at Take-Two Interactive Software

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 22,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.47, for a total value of $5,113,298.13. Following the sale, the insider owned 129,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,523,786.24. The trade was a 14.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total value of $106,621.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,941.20. This represents a 12.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,822 shares of company stock worth $32,540,844 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.