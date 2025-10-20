Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Has $107.74 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 681,931 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,417 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 4.8% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $107,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 198.2% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5,900.0% in the first quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA opened at $183.22 on Monday. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $195.62. The company has a market cap of $4.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.63.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, September 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. HSBC set a $320.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.23.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.01, for a total value of $13,575,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 70,333,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,731,013,075.03. This represents a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 3,678,937 shares of company stock valued at $654,837,526 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

