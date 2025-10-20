Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Increases Holdings in CAVA Group, Inc. $CAVA

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 137.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in CAVA Group were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CAVA. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after buying an additional 20,312 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $823,000. 73.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on CAVA Group from $121.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on CAVA Group from $91.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on CAVA Group from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CAVA Group from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CAVA Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

CAVA Group Stock Performance

Shares of CAVA stock opened at $63.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 2.50. CAVA Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.33 and a fifty-two week high of $172.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.83.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $280.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.65 million. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 12.98%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

About CAVA Group

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

