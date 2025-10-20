First Interstate Bank Has $859,000 Position in Stryker Corporation $SYK

First Interstate Bank lessened its stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,170 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Stryker were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Sachetta LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 58.7% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter worth $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Stryker from $418.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group set a $408.00 price target on Stryker in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Redburn Partners set a $420.00 price target on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $431.76.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total value of $75,290,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,222,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,962,556.60. This represents a 5.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total value of $195,305.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 12,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,886,921.71. The trade was a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of SYK opened at $374.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $143.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.63, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $379.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $378.85. Stryker Corporation has a 52-week low of $329.16 and a 52-week high of $406.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.06. Stryker had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.400-13.600 EPS. Analysts predict that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 44.50%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

