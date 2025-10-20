Red Mountain Financial LLC Has $4.28 Million Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Red Mountain Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,078 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 5.5% of Red Mountain Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Red Mountain Financial LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 267,959.7% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $64,976,521,000 after purchasing an additional 382,231,120 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 206,794,926 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,412,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896,735 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 123.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,374,921,000 after acquiring an additional 103,889,872 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $15,089,414,000. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 16.0% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 135,770,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,826,199,000 after acquiring an additional 18,733,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total transaction of $44,052,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,183,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,765,768.80. This represents a 3.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total value of $61,736,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 7,399,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,251,251.17. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,678,937 shares of company stock valued at $654,837,526 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $300.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.23.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.8%

NVDA stock opened at $183.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $195.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.40 and its 200 day moving average is $153.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.14%.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.