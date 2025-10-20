Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 12,571 FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June $GJUN

Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 815.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,845 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter valued at about $385,000. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter valued at about $303,000. Ignite Planners LLC increased its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 79,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantra Family Wealth Inc. increased its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 487.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avantra Family Wealth Inc. now owns 157,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 130,484 shares in the last quarter.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - June alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GJUN opened at $38.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $330.06 million, a P/E ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.53. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June has a fifty-two week low of $32.45 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.18.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (GJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.