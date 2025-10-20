Sincerus Advisory LLC Acquires 318 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Sincerus Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,838 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Sincerus Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 160 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total value of $4,408,034.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 42,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,635,348.70. This represents a 29.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total value of $229,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 17,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,171,312.80. The trade was a 5.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,372 shares of company stock worth $55,110,740 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp set a $265.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Alphabet from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Alphabet from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alphabet from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.68.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $253.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.25. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.66 and a 12 month high of $257.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%.Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

