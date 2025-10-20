Paychex, Inc. $PAYX Shares Bought by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.4% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.8% in the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 2,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.9% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.4% in the first quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Wealth Management Group grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 4.7% in the first quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 1,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $126.56 on Monday. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.02 and a fifty-two week high of $161.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.92.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The business services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.17% and a net margin of 27.85%.The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Paychex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.428-5.528 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Paychex from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Paychex from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Paychex from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Paychex from $153.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $141.29.

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

