Paychex, Inc. $PAYX Shares Bought by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAYX. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at $34,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 122.3% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.
Paychex Stock Up 0.1%
NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $126.56 on Monday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.02 and a 1-year high of $161.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.71.
Paychex Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 97.08%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus cut their price objective on Paychex from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Paychex from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 26th. Barclays set a $155.00 target price on Paychex and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Weiss Ratings raised Paychex from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Stephens raised Paychex to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $141.29.
Paychex Company Profile
Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
