Harbor Asset Planning Inc. Takes Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the second quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 264,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management boosted its position in Alphabet by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 13,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Sincerus Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sincerus Advisory LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Creekside Partners increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.7% in the second quarter. Creekside Partners now owns 3,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Evernest Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% during the second quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,227 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $253.79 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.66 and a 12 month high of $257.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Alphabet from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $680,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 17,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,785. This trade represents a 13.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total value of $8,108,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,397,392 shares in the company, valued at $598,149,304. This trade represents a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,372 shares of company stock worth $55,110,740 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

