Unison Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. $BEN

Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,625 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,985,065 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $230,713,000 after acquiring an additional 263,619 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,223,369 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $139,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,419 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Quality Fund GP Ltd. boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Quality Fund GP Ltd. now owns 5,237,650 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $100,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,460 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 3,778,910 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $72,009,000 after acquiring an additional 26,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,392,081 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $65,298,000 after acquiring an additional 305,736 shares in the last quarter. 47.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on BEN shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Franklin Resources from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $24.08.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

BEN stock opened at $22.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 43.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.50. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $26.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.72.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 3.73%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.7%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 250.98%.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

