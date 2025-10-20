International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 11,920 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,339.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 11,920 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORLY. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $357,000. EWA LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 88,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total transaction of $9,073,251.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 10,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,674.70. This trade represents a 89.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shari Lynne Reaves sold 2,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.81, for a total transaction of $207,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 12,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,467.06. This represents a 13.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,635 shares of company stock valued at $12,740,916 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.4%

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $101.60 on Monday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.22 and a 1-year high of $108.71. The company has a market capitalization of $86.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.36.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 181.53% and a net margin of 14.15%.O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.55 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.850-2.950 EPS. On average, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.12.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

