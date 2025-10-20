ARK Innovation ETF $ARKK Stock Holdings Decreased by Financial Perspectives Inc

Financial Perspectives Inc reduced its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 57.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,890,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,495 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 375,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 284,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,001,000 after acquiring an additional 7,145 shares in the last quarter. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $12,847,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $11,541,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ARKK opened at $86.24 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.99. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $38.57 and a 52 week high of $92.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 1.64.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

