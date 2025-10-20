RFG Advisory LLC Sells 787 Shares of Global Payments Inc. $GPN

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 9.3% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 84,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after buying an additional 7,161 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 0.5% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 33,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 32.6% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,050,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $884,462,000 after buying an additional 2,716,156 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 15.4% during the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 51.9% during the second quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 556,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,549,000 after buying an additional 190,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPN has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Global Payments news, General Counsel Dara L. Steele-Belkin sold 2,000 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $172,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 30,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,641,318. The trade was a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Global Payments Stock Up 2.1%

NYSE GPN opened at $85.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.98. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.93 and a 52 week high of $120.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 12.47%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 17.48%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

