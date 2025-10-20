KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Boosts Stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $AMRX

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 5,975.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $31,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. raised its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the first quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on AMRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of AMRX opened at $9.92 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average of $8.42. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $6.68 and a one year high of $10.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 992.99 and a beta of 1.18.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 189.49% and a net margin of 0.12%.The business had revenue of $695.42 million during the quarter. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has set its Q2 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amneal Pharmaceuticals news, Director John Kiely sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total transaction of $295,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 225,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,746.59. The trade was a 12.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew S. Boyer sold 279,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total value of $2,619,308.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 152,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,755.88. This represents a 64.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 609,206 shares of company stock worth $5,700,625. Company insiders own 17.45% of the company’s stock.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

Further Reading

