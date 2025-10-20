Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Has $4.17 Million Holdings in State Street Corporation $STT

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $4,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 3,914.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 281 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on STT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of State Street from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at State Street

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.29, for a total transaction of $108,197.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 41,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,517,174.28. This represents a 2.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

State Street Stock Down 1.5%

State Street stock opened at $111.27 on Monday. State Street Corporation has a twelve month low of $72.81 and a twelve month high of $118.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.27. The company has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.21. State Street had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that State Street Corporation will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

