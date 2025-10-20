Ares Management Corporation $ARES Shares Purchased by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $4,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARES. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the 1st quarter valued at $1,852,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the first quarter worth $789,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 40.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 956.0% during the first quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of ARES opened at $141.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.34. Ares Management Corporation has a twelve month low of $110.63 and a twelve month high of $200.49.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 9.47%.During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Management Corporation will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 258.96%.

Insider Activity

In other Ares Management news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 196,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total value of $35,078,061.63. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 1,424,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,693,149.02. This trade represents a 12.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 136,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total value of $24,946,933.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 311,728 shares in the company, valued at $56,965,174.72. This trade represents a 30.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,590,000 shares of company stock worth $464,430,639 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARES shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Ares Management from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a report on Monday, September 29th. Cfra Research upgraded Ares Management to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ares Management in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.31.

Ares Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

