Owens Corning Inc $OC Stake Lifted by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,043 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Owens Corning worth $24,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OC. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 33.3% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,921 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,076,000 after buying an additional 33,631 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 393,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OC opened at $127.09 on Monday. Owens Corning Inc has a 52-week low of $123.23 and a 52-week high of $214.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.30. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.32.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.41. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.98%.The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.64 earnings per share. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Owens Corning Inc will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 71.69%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $169.00 to $153.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Owens Corning from $180.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Owens Corning from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.31.

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

