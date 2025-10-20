Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $852,000 Stake in Chewy $CHWY

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chewy by 104.6% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Chewy during the first quarter worth $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chewy by 73.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chewy during the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chewy by 38.9% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Chewy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $312,601.14. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 276,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,903,047.94. This represents a 3.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 29,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $1,051,342.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 540,406 shares in the company, valued at $19,222,241.42. The trade was a 5.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,444,311 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Chewy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Chewy from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Chewy from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 21st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.84.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CHWY

Chewy Price Performance

Shares of CHWY opened at $37.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 107.14, a PEG ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.02 and its 200-day moving average is $39.17. Chewy has a fifty-two week low of $26.28 and a fifty-two week high of $48.62.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 50.45%. Chewy’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Chewy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.280-0.330 EPS. Analysts predict that Chewy will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chewy Profile

(Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.