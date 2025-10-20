US Bancorp DE Decreases Position in WD-40 Company $WDFC

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 36.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 8.9% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 37.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 15.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 17.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 468 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WDFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on WD-40 from $322.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.00.

WD-40 Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ WDFC opened at $194.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $208.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.75. WD-40 Company has a 52-week low of $188.43 and a 52-week high of $292.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.21%.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

