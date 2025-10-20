7,369 Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE Acquired by Demars Financial Group LLC

Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 15,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 6,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 33,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 9,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $84.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.54. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.72 and a fifty-two week high of $86.74. The company has a market capitalization of $173.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.24.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 22.84%.The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 79.37%.

In other news, EVP Michael Dunne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $707,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 62,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,510.56. The trade was a 13.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Lemasney sold 846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $63,365.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,267 shares in the company, valued at $694,098.30. This trade represents a 8.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,705 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,490. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Melius Research upgraded NextEra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. New Street Research set a $84.00 price objective on NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.40.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

