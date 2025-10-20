Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 79.7% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target (up from $77.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Cowen started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, New Street Research set a $84.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.40.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE stock opened at $84.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $173.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.45. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.72 and a 1-year high of $86.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.24.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 79.37%.

Insider Activity

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 11,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $906,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 167,481 shares in the company, valued at $13,398,480. The trade was a 6.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark Lemasney sold 846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $63,365.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,098.30. The trade was a 8.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,705 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,490 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

