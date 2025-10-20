Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. Grows Position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF $DIHP

Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF comprises about 4.9% of Grunden Financial Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. owned about 0.27% of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF worth $11,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIHP. Friday Financial increased its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 50.6% during the first quarter. Friday Financial now owns 72,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 24,473 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares during the period. Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA increased its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA now owns 106,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 9,324 shares during the period. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 283,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,645,000 after purchasing an additional 32,683 shares during the period.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Price Performance

Shares of DIHP stock opened at $30.93 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.90. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $30.02.

About Dimensional International High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

