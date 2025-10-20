Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 1,868 Shares of Illumina, Inc. $ILMN

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,959 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Illumina in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 123.2% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 529 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Illumina by 2,936.8% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 577 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Stock Performance

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $95.46 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.84. The stock has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.81. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.70 and a fifty-two week high of $156.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The life sciences company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 29.36%.Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Illumina has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.450-4.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ILMN. Stephens set a $110.00 target price on shares of Illumina and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Scotiabank cut shares of Illumina from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Illumina from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Illumina from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.25.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

