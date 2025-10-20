Salomon & Ludwin LLC Acquires Shares of 150 Ecolab Inc. $ECL

Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crux Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crux Wealth Advisors now owns 1,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth $271,000. Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, Director Suzanne M. Vautrinot sold 1,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.16, for a total value of $383,398.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 11,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,108.84. This trade represents a 10.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer J. Bradway sold 807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.28, for a total value of $225,378.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 4,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,165.28. This represents a 15.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Performance

NYSE:ECL opened at $276.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.62 and a twelve month high of $286.04.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 22.52%. Ecolab has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.020-2.120 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.420-7.620 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. Oppenheimer raised Ecolab to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on Ecolab from $295.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ecolab from $307.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Ecolab from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.92.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

