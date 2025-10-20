Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR is Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,246 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services accounts for about 2.4% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $13,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Quanta Services by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,417,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,427,129,000 after purchasing an additional 407,878 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth $650,960,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth about $404,288,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Quanta Services by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,545,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $392,839,000 after acquiring an additional 56,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 188.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,206,577 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $304,139,000 after acquiring an additional 788,079 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $398.00 to $469.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Quanta Services from $305.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $410.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $472.00 to $521.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $410.45.

Quanta Services Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $434.65 on Monday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.08 and a 1 year high of $446.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $396.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $362.48. The firm has a market cap of $64.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.04. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.280-10.880 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.19%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Articles

