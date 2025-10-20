WBH Advisory Inc. Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF $JBND

WBH Advisory Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND – Free Report) by 816.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,575 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF worth $4,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 258.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 106,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 76,453 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 66.7% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $136,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF stock opened at $54.52 on Monday. JPMorgan Active Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.65 and a fifty-two week high of $54.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.01 and a 200 day moving average of $53.36.

The JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (JBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a diverse portfolio of U.S. dollar-denominated, investment grade bonds JBND was launched on Oct 11, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

