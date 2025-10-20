Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF $DFIC Shares Bought by Financial Symmetry Inc

Financial Symmetry Inc increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,696 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 4.2% of Financial Symmetry Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Financial Symmetry Inc owned about 0.08% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $8,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 6,319,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,496,000 after purchasing an additional 188,462 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,171,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,605,000 after purchasing an additional 295,446 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 4,730,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,243 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 4,102,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,929,000 after purchasing an additional 598,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 3,887,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,946,000 after purchasing an additional 80,682 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $32.88 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.77. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $31.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.83.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

