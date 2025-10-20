Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 396.7% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,413.05. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $112.20 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $123.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.51.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $57.55 billion for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 56.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.58.

Read Our Latest Report on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.