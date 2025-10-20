AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.2% of AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 396.7% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Melius Research assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.58.

XOM stock opened at $112.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $478.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.51. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $123.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.16.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $57.55 billion for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 56.25%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

