Private Trust Co. NA Has $5.99 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,569 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.6% of Private Trust Co. NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,323,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,390,318,000 after buying an additional 1,340,343 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,373,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,850,167,000 after buying an additional 512,860 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 10.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 27,017,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,213,848,000 after buying an additional 2,639,797 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 9.7% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 26,386,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,966,598,000 after buying an additional 2,329,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,468,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,028,968,000 after buying an additional 909,386 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,413.05. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $112.20 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $123.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.83 and its 200-day moving average is $109.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $57.55 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 56.25%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.58.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

