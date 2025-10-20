Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 44 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $17,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 251.9% during the second quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 95 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

LMT opened at $495.24 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $471.93 and a 200-day moving average of $464.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.28. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1-year low of $410.11 and a 1-year high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 107.60% and a net margin of 5.85%.Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.11 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $3.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.32%.

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $519.00 target price on Lockheed Martin and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective (down from $500.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Alembic Global Advisors raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $510.29.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

