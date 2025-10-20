Analyzing Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) and Proxim Wireless (OTCMKTS:PRXM)

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Free Report) and Proxim Wireless (OTCMKTS:PRXM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Spok and Proxim Wireless’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spok 12.12% 11.11% 8.05% Proxim Wireless N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Spok and Proxim Wireless”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spok $137.65 million 2.37 $14.97 million $0.83 19.11 Proxim Wireless N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Spok has higher revenue and earnings than Proxim Wireless.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Spok and Proxim Wireless, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spok 0 0 1 1 3.50 Proxim Wireless 0 0 0 0 0.00

Spok currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.10%. Given Spok’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Spok is more favorable than Proxim Wireless.

Volatility & Risk

Spok has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Proxim Wireless has a beta of 19.46, meaning that its share price is 1,846% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.8% of Spok shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of Spok shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Proxim Wireless shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Spok beats Proxim Wireless on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spok

Spok Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc., provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company's products and services enhance workflows for clinicians and support administrative compliance. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes; and provides GenA Pager, a one-way alphanumeric pager. The company offers subscriptions to one-way or two-way messaging services, as well as alphanumeric pagers that are configurable to support unencrypted or encrypted operation; and ancillary services, such as voicemail, and equipment loss or maintenance protection services, as well as sells devices to resellers who lease or resell them to their subscribers. Its Spok Care Connect suite products for contact centers, clinical alerting and notification, mobile communications and messaging, and public safety notifications. In addition, the company provides professional, software license updates, and product support services, as well as sells third-party equipment. It serves businesses, professionals, management personnel, medical personnel, field sales personnel and service forces, members of the construction industry and construction trades, real estate brokers and developers, sales and services organizations, specialty trade organizations, manufacturing organizations, and government agencies. The company was formerly known as USA Mobility, Inc. and changed its name to Spok Holdings, Inc. in July 2014. Spok Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia.

About Proxim Wireless

Proxim Wireless Corporation provides Wi-Fi, point-to-point, and point-to-multipoint 4G wireless network technologies for wireless Internet, video surveillance, and backhaul applications. It offers wireless broadband and backhaul products, wireless LAN access products, and network controllers. The company's products have applications in transportation, video surveillance, mobility, Wi-Fi offload, backhaul, wireless broadband/ISP, government, carrier Wi-Fi, retail Wi-Fi, and enterprises WLAN. Its broadband wireless equipment is used by enterprises, service providers, carriers, government entities, educational institutions, healthcare organizations, municipalities and other organizations that need high-performance, secure, and scalable broadband wireless solutions. The company serves customers through online retailers, a network of distributors, value-added resellers, system integrators, and original equipment manufacturers in North America, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, California. As of July 31, 2018, Proxim Wireless Corporation operates as a subsidiary of SRA Holdings, Inc.

