Stratos Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Stratos Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,216 shares during the period. Stratos Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 12.2% during the second quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Mattson Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 11,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 91,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 91,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,848,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,028,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,777,000 after acquiring an additional 25,604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,413.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM opened at $112.20 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.16. The firm has a market cap of $478.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.51. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $123.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $57.55 billion during the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 56.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.58.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

