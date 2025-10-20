International Assets Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,075 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its position in Ross Stores by 372.5% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 241 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $156.31 on Monday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.36 and a 1 year high of $158.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.73 and its 200 day moving average is $141.89. The stock has a market cap of $50.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 9th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CMO Karen Sykes sold 4,000 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total value of $607,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 106,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,149,236.88. This trade represents a 3.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 39,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $5,745,246.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 157,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,944,338. This trade represents a 20.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,720 shares of company stock worth $7,761,212 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.33.

About Ross Stores

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

