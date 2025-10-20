KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR is TRB Advisors LP’s 6th Largest Position

TRB Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. accounts for 5.9% of TRB Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. TRB Advisors LP’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $24,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 44.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 778,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,078,000 after purchasing an additional 237,987 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 39.6% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.1% during the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 277,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,885,000 after purchasing an additional 10,960 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth $739,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 809,906 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $116,828,940.50. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 81,361,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,736,465,326.50. The trade was a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KKR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings cut KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Citizens Jmp cut KKR & Co. Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:KKR opened at $117.69 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.15 and a 12 month high of $170.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.86 billion, a PE ratio of 54.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.91.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 12.95%.The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.42%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Free Report)

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.