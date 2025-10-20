West Tower Group LLC Takes Position in The Campbell’s Company $CPB

West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. World Investment Advisors bought a new position in Campbell’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $410,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Campbell’s in the first quarter worth approximately $1,131,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Campbell’s by 24.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Campbell’s by 13.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Campbell’s by 182.0% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 498,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,889,000 after purchasing an additional 321,520 shares during the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Campbell’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell’s in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Campbell’s in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Campbell’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell’s from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell’s currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $34.82.

Campbell’s Stock Up 0.5%

NASDAQ CPB opened at $30.86 on Monday. The Campbell’s Company has a 52 week low of $29.39 and a 52 week high of $48.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.37.

Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Campbell’s had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Campbell’s has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.550 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Campbell’s Company will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. Campbell’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.00%.

About Campbell’s

The Campbell’s Company, formerly known as Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

