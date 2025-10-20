Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM Position Lifted by Financial Perspectives Inc

Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 140,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,545 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 5.6% of Financial Perspectives Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $18,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kiker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $140.11 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.75. The company has a market capitalization of $65.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $112.05 and a 12-month high of $142.22.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

