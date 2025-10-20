Cidel Asset Management Inc. Sells 611 Shares of The Kroger Co. $KR

Cidel Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KR. Monument Capital Management acquired a new position in Kroger during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,901,000. Advocate Group LLC raised its position in Kroger by 16.6% during the second quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 121,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,707,000 after purchasing an additional 17,284 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Kroger by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Kroger by 3.7% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Kroger by 8.1% during the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 51,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on KR. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (up from $66.00) on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $69.13 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.04 and a 200-day moving average of $69.11. The company has a market capitalization of $45.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.95. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $55.60 and a 52-week high of $74.90.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $33.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.08 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 1.86%.Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.53%.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

