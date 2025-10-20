Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO Position Cut by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.2% during the first quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on TMO. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $553.00 to $567.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $589.10.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $539.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $203.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $385.46 and a 12 month high of $610.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $495.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $448.98.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 15.24%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.37 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.460-5.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 22.220-22.840 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 400 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.50, for a total transaction of $200,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 113,762 shares in the company, valued at $56,937,881. The trade was a 0.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.63, for a total value of $189,662.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,408.97. This represents a 14.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,066 shares of company stock worth $14,182,963. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

