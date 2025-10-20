Drive Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,095 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 69.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 10,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $193.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $56.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.19. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $148.34 and a one year high of $187.26.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

