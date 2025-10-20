LMG Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $117,000 Investment in Stellantis N.V. $STLA

LMG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STLA. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Stellantis by 422.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 54.5% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 436.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 44,513 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 48.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 8,148 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 16.8% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 18,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Stellantis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Monday, October 13th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Monday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.10 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.20 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.04.

NYSE:STLA opened at $10.56 on Monday. Stellantis N.V. has a 1-year low of $8.39 and a 1-year high of $14.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average of $9.74. The firm has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a PE ratio of 3.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

