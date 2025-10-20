Amphenol Corporation $APH Holdings Lessened by North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH decreased its position in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,768 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 70,665 shares during the period. Amphenol accounts for about 5.4% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $31,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Amphenol by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,743,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,098,190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,092,282 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 639.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 8,758,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $574,500,000 after acquiring an additional 7,573,750 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter valued at approximately $476,842,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 73.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,168,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $798,163,000 after buying an additional 5,154,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,998,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,166,370,000 after buying an additional 2,870,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APH shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $115.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $139.00 price target on shares of Amphenol and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 40,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $4,430,802.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 39,884 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,575.04. This represents a 50.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total transaction of $11,060,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 76,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,449,840. The trade was a 56.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 665,924 shares of company stock valued at $73,369,357. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Down 1.3%

NYSE APH opened at $125.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.09, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.17. Amphenol Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.45 and a 52 week high of $128.12.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 30.58%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.29%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

