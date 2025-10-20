GE Aerospace $GE Shares Sold by Schnieders Capital Management LLC

Schnieders Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 12.5% during the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 18,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 6,126 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get GE Aerospace alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Research downgraded GE Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on GE Aerospace from $271.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.31.

GE Aerospace Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $300.60 on Monday. GE Aerospace has a 52-week low of $159.36 and a 52-week high of $307.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $286.07 and a 200-day moving average of $251.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.77 billion, a PE ratio of 41.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.