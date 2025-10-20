Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 3,737 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. $ZS

Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $15,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at about $516,622,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,340,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,048,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,831,000 after purchasing an additional 578,883 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at about $70,340,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Zscaler by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,890,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,474,000 after buying an additional 294,034 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $300.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $47.53 billion, a PE ratio of -1,112.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.78 and a 52 week high of $319.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $286.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.36.

Insider Activity

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $719.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.15 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 1.55%.Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Zscaler has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.640-3.680 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Adam Geller sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $3,141,875.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 53,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,141,519.40. This trade represents a 17.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raj Judge sold 4,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $1,269,886.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 73,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,724,642.40. This trade represents a 5.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,884 shares of company stock valued at $11,406,825 in the last three months. 18.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZS. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $348.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Zscaler from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Zscaler from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.43.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

