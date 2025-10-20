Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Buys 5,921 Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF $DUHP

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 14.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,921 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1,127.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maseco LLP bought a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000.

DUHP opened at $37.69 on Monday. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 1-year low of $28.68 and a 1-year high of $38.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98.

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

