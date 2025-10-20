Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $8,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 121.4% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 31 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the second quarter worth about $29,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $813.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $786.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $812.61. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $701.41 and a 52 week high of $994.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.72, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $6.42. Equinix had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.22 earnings per share. Equinix’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equinix has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 37.670-38.480 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were paid a $4.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $1,065.00 to $925.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $1,045.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Equinix to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $1,050.00 to $1,010.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $960.14.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.50, for a total value of $58,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,832 shares in the company, valued at $13,935,708. This trade represents a 0.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $771.11, for a total transaction of $311,528.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,918,139.58. This trade represents a 5.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equinix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

