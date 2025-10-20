Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Increases Holdings in Smurfit Westrock PLC $SW

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Smurfit Westrock were worth $11,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SW. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Smurfit Westrock during the 1st quarter valued at $1,051,299,000. Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in Smurfit Westrock during the 2nd quarter valued at $196,095,000. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its stake in Smurfit Westrock by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 10,114,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,746,000 after buying an additional 4,329,653 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Smurfit Westrock by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,100,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,869,000 after buying an additional 1,721,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,689,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,358,000 after purchasing an additional 788,082 shares in the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SW shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Smurfit Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Smurfit Westrock from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $52.00 price objective on Smurfit Westrock and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Smurfit Westrock from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Smurfit Westrock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smurfit Westrock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.90.

Shares of Smurfit Westrock stock opened at $41.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.89 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.88 and a 200 day moving average of $43.79. Smurfit Westrock PLC has a fifty-two week low of $37.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.99.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. Smurfit Westrock had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 1.14%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 167.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Smurfit Westrock PLC will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4308 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio is 260.61%.

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

