International Assets Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in RTX Corporation $RTX

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gries Financial LLC boosted its position in RTX by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in RTX by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in RTX by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in RTX by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verum Partners LLC boosted its position in RTX by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In related news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 1,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $222,604.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,395.84. This represents a 9.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.20, for a total value of $1,359,564.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 30,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,686,624.80. This trade represents a 22.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,635 shares of company stock worth $8,947,010 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on RTX from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on RTX from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on RTX from $157.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.13.

RTX Stock Up 0.6%

NYSE RTX opened at $158.04 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.01. RTX Corporation has a one year low of $112.27 and a one year high of $170.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $211.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.66.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 7.35%.The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

